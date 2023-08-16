Hong Kong has witnessed a decline in births, with 32,600 recorded in the year to June, down from 35,100 over the preceding 12 months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong will need more than talent schemes to ensure steady population growth, experts say

  • HKU demographics expert says significant improvement to living conditions needed on top of talent drive
  • Authorities urged to make childcare facilities more affordable and accessible, as well as address problem of long work hours

Ng Kang-chung
Willa Wu and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:12am, 16 Aug, 2023

