The first trampoline park in Hong Kong opened in 2014. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong teen, 17, suffers serious head injuries after colliding with another participant at trampoline park
- Incident at Ryze Ultimate Trampoline Park in Quarry Bay involved victim and younger participant, 14, who injured collarbone
- Playground’s general rules stipulate participants should keep ‘an appropriate amount of space’ between themselves and others
