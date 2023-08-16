Sky Post has been available in print every Monday to Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong newspaper Sky Post to cease print edition next month after 12-year run, as market dwindles for complimentary publications

  • Chinese-language newspaper will wrap up print operations on September 15, but continue online coverage
  • Move leaves Headline Daily, AM730 and Lion Rock Daily among the handful of remaining free Chinese-language printed newspapers in the city

Fiona Sun
Updated: 2:59pm, 16 Aug, 2023

