This year’s event will also mark the return of the Ghost Grappling Competition, where participants need to catch as many “offerings” as possible. Photo: Harvey Kong
Hong Kong brings back largest annual Hungry Ghost Festival event after 3-year pause, introduces AI-chatbot to draw younger crowd
- Organisers announce first Yu Lan Cultural Festival since end of pandemic as city’s Chiu Chow community prepares to mark traditional period for appeasing spirits
- Federation of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Community Organisations promises blend of traditional practices, innovative technology and popular culture to draw visitors
This year’s event will also mark the return of the Ghost Grappling Competition, where participants need to catch as many “offerings” as possible. Photo: Harvey Kong