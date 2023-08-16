This year’s event will also mark the return of the Ghost Grappling Competition, where participants need to catch as many “offerings” as possible. Photo: Harvey Kong
This year’s event will also mark the return of the Ghost Grappling Competition, where participants need to catch as many “offerings” as possible. Photo: Harvey Kong
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong brings back largest annual Hungry Ghost Festival event after 3-year pause, introduces AI-chatbot to draw younger crowd

  • Organisers announce first Yu Lan Cultural Festival since end of pandemic as city’s Chiu Chow community prepares to mark traditional period for appeasing spirits
  • Federation of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Community Organisations promises blend of traditional practices, innovative technology and popular culture to draw visitors

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 8:29pm, 16 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
This year’s event will also mark the return of the Ghost Grappling Competition, where participants need to catch as many “offerings” as possible. Photo: Harvey Kong
This year’s event will also mark the return of the Ghost Grappling Competition, where participants need to catch as many “offerings” as possible. Photo: Harvey Kong
READ FULL ARTICLE