More than one in three Hongkongers will be elderly by 2046, the government forecasts. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong going grey faster than expected, sparking fears over healthcare, calls for new retirement policies
- Number of births over past three years 40 per cent lower than forecast in 2017
- Academics and top government adviser call for review of retirement policies in light of accelerated ageing trend
