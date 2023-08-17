More than one in three Hongkongers will be elderly by 2046, the government forecasts. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong going grey faster than expected, sparking fears over healthcare, calls for new retirement policies

  • Number of births over past three years 40 per cent lower than forecast in 2017
  • Academics and top government adviser call for review of retirement policies in light of accelerated ageing trend

Ng Kang-chung
William Yiu and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:29am, 17 Aug, 2023

