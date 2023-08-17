The Hong Kong Golf Club has turned down a government offer to suspend construction work until legal proceedings are over. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong court defers verdict on extending temporary halt on environmental authorities’ approval of golf course housing plan
- Hong Kong Golf Club turns down government offer to suspend construction work until legal proceedings are over
- Court earlier allowed club to commence judicial review over what management argued was a failure of authorities to carry out proper consultation
The Hong Kong Golf Club has turned down a government offer to suspend construction work until legal proceedings are over. Photo: Jonathan Wong