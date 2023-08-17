The scheme introduced in 2013 allows elderly residents to obtain vouchers for various services. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong ombudsman finds shortage of slots at subsidised elderly day care centres in a third of city’s districts
- Supply did not meet demand Eastern, Southern, Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin, Islands and Yuen Long districts, according to report
- Availability of venues and qualified staff remains issue, Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says
