Visitors get a close look at five-year-old male Jia Bao at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Sichuan. Photo: May Tse
Will efforts to help Hong Kong’s giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le reproduce bear fruit? Mainland Chinese experts lend a paw to Ocean Park’s breeding efforts

  • Specialists from Sichuan province will work with caretakers at Ocean Park to help the two mammals reproduce
  • Hong Kong has yet to succeed in reproducing giant pandas following the mammals’ fruitless attempts since 2011

Denise Tsang in Dujiangyan, Sichuan

Updated: 8:25am, 18 Aug, 2023

