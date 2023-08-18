Visitors get a close look at five-year-old male Jia Bao at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Sichuan. Photo: May Tse
Will efforts to help Hong Kong’s giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le reproduce bear fruit? Mainland Chinese experts lend a paw to Ocean Park’s breeding efforts
- Specialists from Sichuan province will work with caretakers at Ocean Park to help the two mammals reproduce
- Hong Kong has yet to succeed in reproducing giant pandas following the mammals’ fruitless attempts since 2011
