A family visits the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong’s West Kowloon arts hub submits plan to shake-up finances, warns show many not go on after 2025 without new revenue sources

  • Head of Hong Kong’s arts hub says managing body has submitted plan to government on how it can utilise cultural district’s land to become financially self-sufficient
  • ‘If we were to make further cuts, performances and exhibitions will not be able to go ahead at M+, Palace Museums and Xiqu Centre,’ Tang says

Ambrose Li
Ambrose Li

Updated: 12:04am, 18 Aug, 2023

