Last year’s total deaths made for a suicide rate of 14.73 per 100,000 people – the highest since 2007. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s soaring elderly suicides spark calls to help isolated older men who are most at risk
- Men outnumbered women by 168 to 114 in suicides among over-70s last year, setting a record
- More targeted efforts needed, as elderly men stay away from community activities, avoid seeking help
