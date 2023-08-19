This year, residents have been offered homes at six sites at 62 per cent of the market price under the Home Ownership Scheme. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Fewer Hongkongers applying to buy subsidised flats could be sign of healthier market, possibly a ‘good thing’, housing minister says
- Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho brushes off drop in applications for flats under Home Ownership Scheme, calling it an adjustment from an ‘abnormal situation’
- She also reveals authorities will bring forward date for residents moving into more than 10,000 public rental flats, with two sites to be partially available from early 2024
