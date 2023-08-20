In the first quarter of 2023, 13 fatalities were reported in Hong Kong’s construction industry, almost double the seven cases for the same period last year. Photo: Jelly Tse
3 fatal Hong Kong industrial accidents in 1 day show urgent need for stricter supervision and tougher penalties, unions and lawmakers say
- Codes of practice for occupational safety in construction industry must be better enforced and courts challenged when employers at fault given light penalties, they say
- Call comes after three workers died in separate industrial accidents on Saturday
