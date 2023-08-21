Hong Kong plans to build artificial islands in waters off Lantau. Photo: Martin Chan
Is Hong Kong’s Lantau Tomorrow Vision too optimistic? Survey respondents fear financial burden, consultation reveals
- Some 60 per cent of people polled during a three-month public consultation still support mega project
- Plan is to build three artificial land masses off Lantau Island that will become city’s third central business district and house 550,000 people
Hong Kong plans to build artificial islands in waters off Lantau. Photo: Martin Chan