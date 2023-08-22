North Point Government Primary School (Cloud View Road) will close in 2027. Photo: Handout
2 Hong Kong primary schools to merge from next year as shrinking student population takes toll on education sector
- North Point Government Primary School (Cloud View Road) in Wan Chai will cease operating Primary One to Four classes from next year
- Pupils will be transferred to North Point Government Primary School in Quarry Bay
