Many Hong Kong migrants struggled to make full use of their professional expertise after relocating, according to the survey. Photo: Bloomberg
British National (Overseas) passport
Only a third of Hongkongers who recently moved to UK found full-time jobs, despite most being highly educated, survey reveals

  • ‘Significant’ number of migrants may have had to switch from professional or managerial roles to primary industry or elementary work, survey author says
  • Only 2.1 per cent indicate they plan to move back to Hong Kong after obtaining British citizenship

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 9:00am, 23 Aug, 2023

