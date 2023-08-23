Local authorities will grant public access to a parcel of land set to be taken back from the Hong Kong Golf Club. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Portion of Hong Kong’s Fanling golf course to open to public once city reclaims land next month
- Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung says public can access pet park, walking trail on 32-hectare land after government takes it back on September 1
- Services at facilities to temporarily close between September 11 and November 12 to allow Hong Kong Golf Club to use land for large-scale tournaments
