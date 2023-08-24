Applications for Hong Kong path to UK citizenship show no signs of slowing, British figures show
- There were 9,800 applications made for British National (Overseas) visa scheme in second quarter of year
- Figure in line with trend over past year, where applications have hovered around 10,000 in every quarter
The trend for Hong Kong migration to the United Kingdom has shown no signs of lessening after almost 10,000 applications for the route to British citizenship were made in the second quarter of the year.
A total of 123,800 Hongkongers have arrived in the UK since the visa programme started in January 2021.
Another 28,758 BN(O) visas were approved for Hongkongers already in Britain, which took the total to 152,558.
There have been 182,600 Hong Kong applications for the visa scheme from its launch in January 2021 to June, with 176,407 of them – 97 per cent – approved.
Britain also expanded the route last November to allow adult children of BN(O) status holders born on or after July 1, 1997, to apply independently from their parents.
‘Potential waste’: just 30% of Hong Kong BN(O) migrants in UK working full-time
Their dependants, including partners and children aged under 18, are also eligible under the enhanced provisions.
An estimated 5.4 million people out of the city’s population of 7.5 million are eligible for the British visa programme, which allows successful applicants and their dependants to live, work and study in Britain for up to five years, after which they can apply for citizenship.
Britain launched the visa scheme after Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June, 2020.
The UK slammed the legislation as a “clear and serious breach” of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that laid out the conditions for the city’s return to Chinese rule.
Majority of Hongkongers with BN(O) visas in UK won’t come back, survey finds
Australia and Canada also introduced special migration policies for Hongkongers after the national security law came into force, which contributed to a brain drain from the city in three years from 2019.
But government figures showed Hong Kong’s population had increased by 152,000 people from 7,346,100 a year ago to 7,498,100 by the end of June.