A total of 123,800 Hongkongers have arrived in the UK since the visa programme started in January 2021.

The trend for Hong Kong migration to the United Kingdom has shown no signs of lessening after almost 10,000 applications for the route to British citizenship were made in the second quarter of the year.

Another 28,758 BN(O) visas were approved for Hongkongers already in Britain, which took the total to 152,558.

There were 9,800 applications to the British National (Overseas) visa scheme between April and June, British figures show. Photo: Bloomberg

There have been 182,600 Hong Kong applications for the visa scheme from its launch in January 2021 to June, with 176,407 of them – 97 per cent – approved.

Beijing last week told the UK to “stop staging its hypocrisy shows” after the country introduced a fast track option for BN(O) holders that allowed permits to be processed in five working days for people who needed to travel urgently.

Advertisement

Britain also expanded the route last November to allow adult children of BN(O) status holders born on or after July 1, 1997, to apply independently from their parents.

Their dependants, including partners and children aged under 18, are also eligible under the enhanced provisions.

An estimated 5.4 million people out of the city’s population of 7.5 million are eligible for the British visa programme, which allows successful applicants and their dependants to live, work and study in Britain for up to five years, after which they can apply for citizenship.

Britain launched the visa scheme after Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June, 2020.

Advertisement

The UK slammed the legislation as a “clear and serious breach” of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that laid out the conditions for the city’s return to Chinese rule.

The national security law was passed in the wake of anti-government protests the year before and was designed to ban acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers.

Advertisement

Australia and Canada also introduced special migration policies for Hongkongers after the national security law came into force, which contributed to a brain drain from the city in three years from 2019.

But government figures showed Hong Kong’s population had increased by 152,000 people from 7,346,100 a year ago to 7,498,100 by the end of June.