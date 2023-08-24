Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah will be honoured with a special tribute award at one of the top film festivals in the world next month for his “multifaceted” talent and “impressive” body of work spanning decades.

Cultural minister Kevin Yeung Yun-hung congratulated Lau on Thursday for earning the “well-deserved” special tribute award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Andy Lau has made great contributions to Hong Kong films and music,” Yeung said. “Apart from showcasing Hong Kong’s cultural soft power, Lau, who demonstrates a responsible and professional work attitude, is also a role model for young people.”

A screengrab from Andy Lau’s latest film The Movie Emperor. Photo: Handout

According to festival organisers, Lau will receive the award on September 15 at the world premiere of his latest film The Movie Emperor.