A Hong Kong driver has been arrested in Japan after his car crashed into a truck in Hokkaido and left one of his passengers seriously injured.

Japanese media outlets on Saturday night said the 37-year-old man was driving a seven-seater rental car before he collided with a tanker truck at an intersection near the town of Kutchan at 2.30pm on Thursday.

The truck driver subsequently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house, severely damaging it.

The truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house. The man was unharmed and no one was inside the building at the time. Photo: htbnews

