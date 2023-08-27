Hong Kong driver arrested in Japan over collision with tanker truck, leaving 1 woman injured
- Japanese media says 37-year-old Hongkonger travelling with four family members before crashing into tanker truck at intersection in Hokkaido
- Suspect arrested for negligent driving resulting in injury, after mother-in-law suffers fractured right leg during incident; truck slams into building but no one hurt
A Hong Kong driver has been arrested in Japan after his car crashed into a truck in Hokkaido and left one of his passengers seriously injured.
Japanese media outlets on Saturday night said the 37-year-old man was driving a seven-seater rental car before he collided with a tanker truck at an intersection near the town of Kutchan at 2.30pm on Thursday.
The truck driver subsequently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house, severely damaging it.
No one was inside the building at the time of the accident.
The Hong Kong man was travelling with four family members, including his mother-in-law, 59, who was in the back seat and suffered a fractured right leg. First responders took her to hospital for treatment.
The truck driver, who is in his 60s, was also taken to hospital. He was later confirmed to be uninjured.
2 Hong Kong tourists injured in Japan after rental car crashes into tunnel wall
According to Japanese media, local police suspected the Hong Kong man had failed to heed a stop sign set up close to the scene of the accident.
The 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury.
Hong Kong’s Immigration Department on Saturday said it was in contact with the relevant authorities, including the city’s foreign ministry office and the Chinese consulate in Sapporo, and would assist the family.