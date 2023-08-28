Chan, 28, said he took down the essay immediately after the raid and began procedures to fold the advocacy group he founded 10 years ago and which had already been inactive for the past two years.

Andrew Chan Lok-hang, chairman of Societas Linguistica Hongkongensis, told the Post on Monday that five officers from the police force’s National Security Department raided his father’s flat without a search warrant last week.

The founder of a group promoting Cantonese in Hong Kong has said he disbanded it after national security police raided his father’s home and threatened to issue an arrest warrant for him if a competition-winning essay from 2020 was not removed from the internet.

“I had to do it to avoid further harassment to my family,” Chan said. “They should have notified me via phone or social media in asking for the removal of the article they deemed problematic – but not to question my dad who knew nothing.”

The Post obtained a copy of the essay, titled “Our Times” and written by Siu Ga, which internet users have archived. It is about a conversation set in 2050 in Central district, with a man saying his mother fled Hong Kong for Britain and later died after “inhaling too much tear gas made in China”.

It also said that in 2025, the government “suppressed religious freedom” and demolished churches if followers refused to join “patriotic churches”.

The essay was one of the winning entries in a 2020 competition run by the group and funded by the Central and Western District Office.

Chan recalled that at the time, home affairs officials were against the group’s plan to publish it and 10 other articles on the grounds of “affecting community harmony”.

“[Authorities] never mentioned its possible threats to national security until recently,” he said. “By far, I have no idea how it could breach the law.”

The national security law, which took effect in June 2020, banned acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign organisations and was imposed by Beijing following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

In announcing the disbandment of the group on social media on Monday, Chan wrote that he contacted national security police, who told him the Department of Justice agreed about the possible violations.

The Post has approached relevant government departments and police for comment.

Chan was among a group of students suspended by Baptist University in 2018 after protesting against a new Mandarin examination mechanism and occupying a language centre.

He studied the Chinese medicine bachelor’s programme but was unable to finish it because he was refused entry to mainland China to complete his mandatory internship requirement in hospitals there.

Chan said that when he attempted to travel to the mainland with his father earlier this year, his home return permit – a travel document issued by authorities across the border – was “cut up” with scissors by a mainland immigration officer at the West Kowloon terminus before he could board a high-speed train.