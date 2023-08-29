The search for a missing hiker is set to enter a sixth day after rescuers found a glove believed to belong to the 57-year-old Hong Kong man on Monday.

Ning Kwok-leung, who went hiking in Ma On Shan Country Park on Wednesday, last called his family on Saturday morning, saying he was in poor physical condition, unable to stand and suffering from dehydration.

He also said his phone battery was running low and he could not relay his exact location, according to one of the volunteer search groups.

Ning Kwok-leung went on a solo hike last Wednesday. Photo: Handout

Ning left his home on King Fuk Street in Wong Tai Sin on Wednesday morning and told his family he was going for a solo hike on West Buffalo Hill (Wong Ngau Shan), located between Sha Tin and Sai Kung.