Search for missing Hong Kong hiker set to enter sixth day as rescuers find glove in country park
- Ning Kwok-leung, 57, went hiking in Ma On Shan Country Park on Wednesday and last called his family on Saturday morning
- Searchers found a glove in deep bush in the Wong Chuk Shan area on Monday afternoon
The search for a missing hiker is set to enter a sixth day after rescuers found a glove believed to belong to the 57-year-old Hong Kong man on Monday.
Ning Kwok-leung, who went hiking in Ma On Shan Country Park on Wednesday, last called his family on Saturday morning, saying he was in poor physical condition, unable to stand and suffering from dehydration.
He also said his phone battery was running low and he could not relay his exact location, according to one of the volunteer search groups.
Ning left his home on King Fuk Street in Wong Tai Sin on Wednesday morning and told his family he was going for a solo hike on West Buffalo Hill (Wong Ngau Shan), located between Sha Tin and Sai Kung.
But he did not return home and his family reported him missing to police the following morning.
A search by the Civil Aid Service (CAS), fire services and police was initiated around West Buffalo Hill in Ma On Shan Country Park from Thursday. Members of the Countryside Volunteer Search Team (CVST) and the Hong Kong Guardians, another voluntary group, also took part.
On Sunday, CAS said leads indicated Ning might be in the area between Mui Tsz Lam and Nui Po Au, north of West Buffalo Hill, and the search was extended into the late hours.
At around 3.30pm on Monday, searchers found a glove in deep bush in the Wong Chuk Shan area of the country park, northeast of the hill. The family believed the glove was likely to belong to Ning, according to the CVST.
Ning is described as being about 1.65 metres tall, weighing 50kg and of medium build, with a long face, yellow complexion and short white hair.
He was last seen wearing glasses, an orange vest and sports shoes, and was carrying a black rucksack.