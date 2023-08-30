150 personnel join search for Hong Kong hiker missing for week as super typhoon edges closer
- Ning Kwok-leung left home to go on a solo hike in Ma On Shan Country Park last Wednesday and was reported missing by his family the same day
- Fire Services Department has deployed 101 personnel, including members of the mountain search and rescue team
Hong Kong authorities have deployed nearly 150 personnel in the search for a 57-year old hiker missing for a week, as an approaching super typhoon adds to fears for his safety.
Ning Kwok-leung left home to go on a solo hike in Ma On Shan Country Park last Wednesday and was reported missing by his family the same day. He struggled to speak in a call to emergency hotline officers on Saturday.
The Fire Services Department said it had deployed 101 personnel on Wednesday, including members of the mountain search and rescue team, a tactical support unit, unmanned vehicles and two dogs.
The Civil Aid Service deployed 19 personnel while police said they sent around 26 officers.
The Countryside Volunteer Search Team and Hong Kong Guardians, another voluntary group, also helped in the search.
A source said rescuers were working day and night in a race against time to find Ning, especially as Super Typhoon Saola was edging closer.
Search for missing Hong Kong hiker set to enter sixth day as rescuers find glove
The Observatory issued the No 1 warning signal on Wednesday, with the storm 610km east-southeast of the city.
While its exact path is uncertain, Saola is expected to bring strong winds and squally showers to the city over the coming days, and could affect rescue efforts.
Asked if the rescue teams had a contingency plan for the typhoon, a Fire Services Department spokesman said he could not disclose anything at this time.
“We have to consider a lot of factors for the next few days, but for the time being the operation is ongoing,” he said.
Hong Kong issues T1 signal as Super Typhoon Saola edges closer
In a recording of a phone conversation with two hotline officers, Ning was only able to utter that he saw a park nearby and heard some helicopter noises when he was repeatedly asked about his whereabouts.
But the conversation ended suddenly after a couple of minutes when his handset was suspected to have run out of battery.
Hong Kong’s fire services use artificial intelligence to help find stranded hikers
Ning left his home on King Fuk Street in Wong Tai Sin on the morning of August 23 and told his family he was going for a solo hike on West Buffalo Hill, or Wong Ngau Shan, located between Sha Tin and Sai Kung.
His family reported him missing to police after he failed to return home.
On Monday, rescuers found what was believed to be a glove belonging to Ning in deep bush in the Wong Chuk Shan area of the country park, northeast of the hill.
Ning is described as being about 1.65 metres (5.4 feet) tall, weighing 50kg (110lbs) and of medium build, with a long face, yellow complexion and short white hair.
He was last seen wearing glasses, an orange vest and sports shoes, and was carrying a black rucksack.
Additional reporting by Denise Tsang