150 personnel join search for Hong Kong hiker missing for week as super typhoon edges closer

Hong Kong authorities have deployed nearly 150 personnel in the search for a 57-year old hiker missing for a week, as an approaching super typhoon adds to fears for his safety. Ning Kwok-leung left home to go on a solo hike in Ma On Shan Country Park last Wednesday and was reported missing by his family the same day. He struggled to speak in a call to emergency hotline officers on Saturday. The Fire Services Department said it had deployed 101 personnel on Wednesday, including members of the mountain search and rescue team, a tactical support unit, unmanned vehicles and two dogs. Ning Kwok-leung went on a solo hike last week. Photo: Handout The Civil Aid Service deployed 19 personnel while police said they sent around 26 officers.