Emma Gu, a 23-year-old student at the University of Hong Kong, was among those stocking up and rushed down Caine Road with a grocery bag full of vegetables, eggs and instant noodles.

The Post observed long queues as shoppers bought bread, meats and fresh vegetables at supermarkets in Sheung Wan, Causeway Bay, North Point and Discovery Bay.

The rush to buy supplies followed the Hong Kong Observatory’s announcement that it would issue a No 8 signal between 2am and 5am on Friday, adding it would upgrade the warning to No 10 if wind speeds reached hurricane levels.

Residents have stripped supermarket shelves bare as they rushed to stock up on food as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer to Hong Kong, prompting some to complain about items running out.

“I’m so worried. I don’t want to get stuck inside with nothing to eat,” she said.

A Causeway Bay outlet of supermarket chain Wellcome was packed with customers at around 5.45pm, despite the store having already run out of bread and vegetables. A store employee said shoppers had cleared out all the vegetables by 3pm.

Customers who visited the supermarket in the evening packed their trolleys with frozen meats, pre-cooked and instant dishes, as well as snacks.

“Every time there is a strong typhoon, there is panic buying,” said Wanda Wong, a consultant in her 50s, who was looking for vegetables at the store. “I really don’t have any food stocked up at home. I might just buy some canned food for the weekend.”

Businesses have taped up windows in preparation for Saola’s passage. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Finance worker Jason Chan, 36, said he had visited the Bowrington Road Market in Causeway Bay but could only buy some frozen meat after all the vegetables were gone.

“Previously, even if I arrived at the market after 6pm there would still be a variety of vegetables,” he said.

Staff at a Fusion supermarket in Sheung Wan scrambled to restock shelves at around 5.30pm as customers had bought up all the fresh meat, with the store starting to run low on other goods, such as lettuce and cabbage.

Shoppers also formed long lines that snaked through the aisles at a nearby Marketplace outlet.

Sandy Garside, a 33-year-old recruiter, said he originally hoped to buy fresh food but had to rethink his plan amid the rush of shoppers, adding he was in good spirits despite the situation.

“I was trying to plan ahead for meals but, of course, I got here and the shelves were empty. I should have anticipated this,” he said with a laugh, recalling past typhoon days during his six years in Hong Kong.

A Post reporter observed lines extending 20 metres (65 feet) at the Causeway Bay branch of high-end supermarket chain City’super, where locally grown lettuce was snapped up, while those from Japan and Australia remained in stock as of 5pm.

A store employee surnamed Tsang said she had stocked the local vegetable in the morning and had watched shoppers snatch up 10 packs of choy sum in one minute.

Last week, residents stripped supermarket shelves bare of salt after Japan began releasing treated waste water from the stricken Fukushima power plant, triggering a ban by Hong Kong authorities on seafood and related products from 10 prefectures.

The shoppers believed that consuming salt would supply enough iodine to offer protection against radiation, forcing the government to issue a statement stressing no scientific evidence backed up the idea.

The city also suffered surges of panic buying during the initial phase of the coronavirus pandemic, with masks, toilet paper and rice becoming hard to find in various neighbourhoods.

The Observatory on Thursday said Super Typhoon Saola, named after a rare and protected horned mammal discovered in Vietnam, could bring historic storm surges in locations such as Tai O, Victoria Harbour and Tolo Harbour.

Chan Pak-wai, director of the city’s forecaster, said the typhoon would be closest to Hong Kong between Friday evening and early morning on Saturday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy squally showers and violent winds throughout Friday.

The city’s kindergartens and primary and secondary schools have all cancelled classes for that day.

The government also earlier announced that hundreds of police officers, firefighters and civil servants from various departments would be on standby to provide emergency services during the storm.