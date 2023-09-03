Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai paid tribute to his home city and its cinema industry after he became the first Chinese actor to be honoured with a prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival.

The delighted star said in an emotional acceptance speech on Saturday: “This is really a great honour.”

Leung, 61, thanked his wife Carina Lau Ka-ling, also a renowned actress who attended the festival with him, his family, friends and fans, as well as people he had worked with over the past four decades.

“I’m so grateful to have been raised in Hong Kong as well as being nurtured later by the Hong Kong movie industry in general where my acting career began,” he said.