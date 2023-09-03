Search back on for Hong Kong hiker missing for 11 days, as 84 personnel scour country park after departure of Typhoon Saola
- Fire Services Department says it relaunched its rescue efforts to find Ning Kwok-leung on Saturday evening after authorities lowered No 8 typhoon warning
- Ning was reported missing on August 23, after telling family he was going om solo hike on West Buffalo Hill, located between Sha Tin and Sai Kung
The Fire Services Department told the Post on Sunday that it had relaunched efforts to find Ning Kwok-leung on Saturday evening at 5pm after authorities lowered a No 8 typhoon warning.
A spokesman for the department said it had deployed 50 people, including members of the mountain search and rescue team and a support unit.
A search dog and a drone had also been deployed, the spokesman said.
The search was focused on the Buffalo Hill and Mui Tsz Lam areas of the Ma On Shan Country Park, he said.
A spokesman for the Civil Aid Service confirmed that it had joined the search with a team of 34 people at 9.40am on Sunday morning.
He said the team would do its utmost to search for Ning, and they hoped he was still alive.
The search was called off on Thursday at 9pm because of the incoming typhoon, the first to trigger a No 10 warning in five years.
150 personnel join search for missing Hong Kong hiker as storm edges closer
Ning left his home on King Fuk Street in Wong Tai Sin on the morning of August 23 and told his family he was going for a solo hike on West Buffalo Hill, or Wong Ngau Shan, located between Sha Tin and Sai Kung.
He did not return home that day and his family reported to police that he was missing.
Hong Kong man found safe in Stanley hours before T8 typhoon warning took effect
He was last heard from when he struggled to speak in a call to emergency hotline officers on August 26, three days after going missing.
On Wednesday, 150 personnel were involved in the search as Saola edged closer.
Ning is described as being about 1.65 metres (5.4 feet) tall, weighing 50kg (110lbs) and of medium build, with a long face, yellow complexion and short white hair.
He was last seen wearing glasses, an orange vest and sports shoes, and was carrying a black rucksack.