A search dog and a drone had also been deployed, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the department said it had deployed 50 people, including members of the mountain search and rescue team and a support unit.

The Fire Services Department told the Post on Sunday that it had relaunched efforts to find Ning Kwok-leung on Saturday evening at 5pm after authorities lowered a No 8 typhoon warning.

The search was focused on the Buffalo Hill and Mui Tsz Lam areas of the Ma On Shan Country Park, he said.

A spokesman for the Civil Aid Service confirmed that it had joined the search with a team of 34 people at 9.40am on Sunday morning.

He said the team would do its utmost to search for Ning, and they hoped he was still alive.

The search was called off on Thursday at 9pm because of the incoming typhoon, the first to trigger a No 10 warning in five years.

Ning left his home on King Fuk Street in Wong Tai Sin on the morning of August 23 and told his family he was going for a solo hike on West Buffalo Hill, or Wong Ngau Shan, located between Sha Tin and Sai Kung.

He did not return home that day and his family reported to police that he was missing.

Last Monday, rescuers found what was believed to be a glove belonging to Ning in deep bush in the Wong Chuk Shan area of the country park, northeast of the hill.

He was last heard from when he struggled to speak in a call to emergency hotline officers on August 26, three days after going missing.

On Wednesday, 150 personnel were involved in the search as Saola edged closer.

Ning is described as being about 1.65 metres (5.4 feet) tall, weighing 50kg (110lbs) and of medium build, with a long face, yellow complexion and short white hair.

He was last seen wearing glasses, an orange vest and sports shoes, and was carrying a black rucksack.

The government has urged anyone with information about Ning’s whereabouts to contact the Kowloon East regional missing persons unit at 3661 0321 or email [email protected] , or contact any police station.