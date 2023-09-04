McDonald’s brews frustration among Hongkongers over decision to stop selling ground and premium roast coffee
- Fast food giant to offer some products from McCafé at all locations as replacement
- ‘The only reason I have McDonald’s breakfast is for the coffee,’ one social media user wrote on Facebook
Hongkongers on Monday expressed frustration and disappointment over McDonald’s decision to discontinue two legacy coffee products to make way for its premium sub-brand McCafé.
The fast food giant on Facebook said it would stop selling its ground and premium roast coffee, including both hot and iced versions, from 6pm on Monday.
The premium roast coffee was often included as a complimentary drink option in breakfast combos, with the ground coffee available for a HK$2 surcharge.
As a replacement, McDonald’s said starting Tuesday some drinks from its coffee-house sub-brand McCafé, such as americanos and lattes, would be made available at all of its restaurants across the city.
Previously, McCafé products were only available at select locations.
The company said customers would now be able to substitute their combo drink with an americano at no charge. They will also be able to upgrade to a “Hong Kong-style” white coffee for HK$2 or a latte for HK$5. Currently, it costs HK$8 to add an americano.
“McDonald’s is committed to improving customers’ coffee experience,” the company said in a statement. “McCafé will be taking up the baton to provide everyone with higher-quality coffee.”
But some customers said they would miss the two legacy coffee products.
Mickey Kwan, a 22-year-old university student, said he felt sad over having to bid farewell to the drinks.
“They’re actually quite underrated,” Kwan said. “They’re cheaper than Starbucks, but they get the job done.”
As a stand-alone purchase, a small premium roast coffee at McDonald’s costs HK$18, with the iced version about HK$21. A small ground coffee is priced at HK$19.
In comparison, a small drip coffee from rival chains such as Starbucks can cost about HK$31.
For some customers, the cheaper price was not the only factor that made the coffee appealing.
“It’s such a shame because McDonald’s breakfasts are comfort food,” said Anne Xiao, an office clerk in her 30s. “The coffee has always been a part of it.”
A retiree, who only gave the name “Wong”, was at a McDonald’s on Lockhart Road with friends.
“Why are they stopping the coffee?” He asked. “It’s been around for such a long time.”
He said he along with his friends enjoyed having breakfast at McDonald’s occasionally, and the coffee was a staple.
“The McCafé ones aren’t quite the same. They’re so fancy,” he added.
Social media users also voiced their disappointment with the announcement.
“The only reason I have McDonald’s breakfast is for the coffee,” Henry Hong wrote on Facebook.
“Why? Ground coffee is my favourite,” Susanna Lee said.