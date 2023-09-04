Hongkongers on Monday expressed frustration and disappointment over McDonald’s decision to discontinue two legacy coffee products to make way for its premium sub-brand McCafé.

The fast food giant on Facebook said it would stop selling its ground and premium roast coffee, including both hot and iced versions, from 6pm on Monday.

The premium roast coffee was often included as a complimentary drink option in breakfast combos, with the ground coffee available for a HK$2 surcharge.

The fast food giant said on Facebook that it would discontinue its ground and premium roast coffee products. Photo: Handout

As a replacement, McDonald’s said starting Tuesday some drinks from its coffee-house sub-brand McCafé, such as americanos and lattes, would be made available at all of its restaurants across the city.