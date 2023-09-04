Retiree Linda Chan on Monday said she and her husband were visiting the park out of curiosity arising from the controversial housing proposal. The 65-year-old added that she felt conflicted over the development plan.

Some residents who stopped by the park also said they were unsure whether the area should be set aside for developing public housing.

More than 250 Hongkongers visited a section of the city’s oldest golf course on Monday morning for its opening as a public park, but a dozen local villagers were left disappointed when they could not play the sport on the land taken back by authorities.

“I really like the area. It is spacious … it is a good thing for the public to enjoy the space,” she said. “But I also understand that some residents desperately need to improve their living environment.”

The park forms part of the 9.5 hectares of land earmarked for public housing, a proposal that prompted the club to launch a legal bid to halt the development.

Advertisement

The remainder of the land taken back from the club was reserved under the original proposal for recreation and conservation purposes.

A woman surnamed Lau, who brought along her 91-year-old mother for a trip to the park, said the site should remain a public space rather than undergoing development works.

“Having a walk under the sun is good for [my mother’s] health,” the retiree in her 60s said. “The government should not build homes and I support opening the area as a public space so that everyone can enjoy it.”

The government has only opened certain sections of the park to visitors, including areas set aside for pets, a walking trail and parking spaces.

The Post observed scores of people walking their dogs at the site on Monday, while other visitors took pictures and sat down on the grass to enjoy some snacks.

Advertisement

But several spots were sealed off because of trees felled when Saola struck the city on Friday and some sections of grasslands were closed for turf maintenance.

One of the visitors, 60-year-old retiree Denise Lee, said she doubted the government had the capabilities to maintain the site.

Advertisement

“The area is really spectacular. It is worth a visit as Hong Kong doesn’t have a lot of public space with so much greenery around,” she said. “But I am really concerned about the turf maintenance issue. If the government can’t do it well, I will be very disappointed.”

Visitors sit down on the park’s grasslands on Monday morning. Photo: Jelly Tse

Lee said she also hoped authorities could build public housing elsewhere as the city still had undeveloped land in the New Territories.

Advertisement

More than 10 villagers from Sheung Shui also said they were unable to golf at the site when they stopped by on Monday. The group added that they had been allowed to play the sport there for decades.

The villagers said they previously had permission to play on the 32-hectare course when it was managed by the club, despite not being members, but Leisure and Cultural Services Department staff had told them they could no longer golf there.

“We have been allowed to play golf here for decades. The government had not told us about the arrangement. They have no respect,” a villager surnamed Liu said.

The villagers also ventured into restricted areas in the rest of the 32-hectare site to play golf and ignored requests from department staff. The group left the area after 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The Post has reached out to the department and the club for comment.

The entire park will be closed to the public from September 11 to November 15 and lent back to the club when it hosts two international golf tournaments, the Aramco Team Series and the Hong Kong Open.

The club still oversees 140 hectares of the course after returning the rest to the government, but non-members only have limited access to those areas.