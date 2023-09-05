Hong Kong’s National Day fireworks set for October 1 comeback after 5-year hiatus, as John Lee demands plans to light up nightlife
- Pyrotechnics, the first in five years after annual display was from 2019 cancelled, to be part of other celebratory and promotional events
- City leader also points to plans to revive and boost night economy to make it ‘lively and vibrant’ again after pandemic pall
The National Day fireworks will return to Hong Kong on October 1 after a five-year hiatus, according to the city’s leader who also ordered that new plans be implemented to boost a flagging night economy.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said the government would announce details on a series of night activities aimed at “reviving and boosting” evenings in Hong Kong next week.
Hong Kong to host night bazaars, organise conferences to spur economy: Paul Chan
Addressing the press before the first meeting with his advisers in the Executive Council after a summer recess, Lee said the National Day fireworks would make a comeback on October 1. The annual display was in 2019 cancelled amid the social unrest and did not return in the following three years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The colourful fireworks will once again light up Victoria Harbour to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China,” Lee said. “This will be the first fireworks in Hong Kong after five years.”
The pyrotechnics would be part of a series of celebrations and promotional events under the government’s bid to make the city’s nights “vibrant and lively” again, he added.
‘Create a mood’: Hong Kong hopes to turn night markets into magnets with bazaars
Lee noted both Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po and Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun had been working on plans to rekindle the night economy through engaging with different sectors and listening to their voices.
“Different sectors have responded positively to the government’s plan to push the night economy, with many saying they will actively join the drive,” the chief executive said, citing decisions by some shopping centres to organise events, offer discounts and extend operating hours.
Busking blues: Hong Kong performers say rules out of tune with nightlife aims
Lee added that various activities would also be held at the community level.
“I have demanded that the plans be implemented as soon as possible and hope details will be released to the public next week,” he said.
Last month, financial chief Chan floated the idea of launching more night bazaars to spur spending, pointing to private consumption and the tourism industry as the main drivers of growth in the second half of the year.