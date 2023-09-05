The National Day fireworks will return to Hong Kong on October 1 after a five-year hiatus, according to the city’s leader who also ordered that new plans be implemented to boost a flagging night economy.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said the government would announce details on a series of night activities aimed at “reviving and boosting” evenings in Hong Kong next week.

Addressing the press before the first meeting with his advisers in the Executive Council after a summer recess, Lee said the National Day fireworks would make a comeback on October 1. The annual display was in 2019 cancelled amid the social unrest and did not return in the following three years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong leader John Lee has reiterated calls to rejuvenate the city’s nightlife. Photo: Jelly Tse

“The colourful fireworks will once again light up Victoria Harbour to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China,” Lee said. “This will be the first fireworks in Hong Kong after five years.”