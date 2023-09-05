A dog on a leash was on Tuesday strangled to death at a Hong Kong block of flats after it ran out of a lift just before the doors closed, marking the second such incident in the city in three months.

The canine was among three dogs taken by a 46-year-old domestic helper for a walk in Kennedy Town in Western district before the accident occurred at around 9.47am.

After the walk, the helper, who was with the pets, was waiting for a lift on the ground floor of Kam Ho Court on Belcher’s Street, according to police.

“As the lift doors opened, she brought the dogs inside. When the doors were closing, one of the dogs suddenly ran out,” a source familiar with the case said.

He said the dog’s leash was caught in the shut doors of the lift, and the animal was dragged upwards. An investigation was said to have found no signs of suspicious cause in the incident.