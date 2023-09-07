A Hong Kong bus driver died in hospital on Thursday morning after he was found lying on the rooftop of a KMB depot following a suspected accident with a vehicle.

Officers rushed to the KMB Kowloon Bay depot after receiving a report at 7.23am saying a man was lying on the rooftop after he was possibly struck by a vehicle.

Police said the victim had been in a coma, with serious injuries to his head and feet. He was sent to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, where he was later pronounced dead.

It was understood that the man was scheduled to work on Tuesday but did not report to duty.