Hong Kong records 71 traffic deaths in 8 months; police reveal elderly residents made up quarter of 1,785 cautioned jaywalkers
- Police say 44 of those killed in incidents were pedestrians, including 27 people aged 65 and above, as force wraps up three-week clampdown on jaywalking
- ‘Those who violated traffic rules might think that it’s just a few steps … please do not ignore traffic lights or fail to use the crossing facilities,’ police add
The number of traffic-related deaths in Hong Kong over an eight-month period has surged to a three-year high, while police have revealed a quarter of nearly 1,800 jaywalkers cautioned during a recent crackdown were elderly residents.
The force on Thursday said 71 people had died in traffic accidents between January and August, a 34 per cent increase over the same period last year.
The figure was also the highest since 2020, when 73 deaths were recorded during the first eight months, while the number for 2021 was 54 and 53 last year.
A breakdown of the recent data showed that 44 of those killed in such incidents were pedestrians, 27 of whom were aged 65 and above.
“Those who violated traffic rules might think that it’s just a few steps and they can just run to get there,” Superintendent Avina Lai Siu-wai of the force’s traffic branch said.
“But they might not be able to grasp the actual road conditions and speed of the vehicles. Please do not ignore traffic lights or fail to use the crossing facilities.”
The force also cited a fatal accident last month during which an 86-year-old woman did not use a zebra crossing in Tsuen Wan and was hit by a tour bus.
The rest of the victims were drivers, passengers and cyclists who died due to incidents caused by speeding, dangerous driving or loss of control.
Hong Kong driver, 21, dies, 4 passengers injured after car slams into road divider
Police also revealed that elderly residents accounted for a quarter of the 1,785 pedestrians ticketed for jaywalking during a three-week operation that started in mid-August.
The citywide enforcement effort targeting pedestrians violating crossing rules and those driving irresponsibly was carried out at 174 busy spots.
Lai said those ticketed had generally committed offences such as failing to obey traffic signals or crossing the road when a pedestrian crossing, footbridge or tunnel was within 15 metres (49 feet).
Hong Kong pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 minibuses in Kwun Tong
Jaywalking is punishable by a fixed fine of HK$2,000 (US$255).
As part of the operation, 2,411 drivers were also ticketed for illegal use of mobile phones, failure to obey road markings and speeding.
Most of the offenders were professional drivers, such as cabbies and truckers, police said.
“I understand that they need to live from hand to mouth, but their bad driving habits will increase the risk of accidents and even death,” Lai said.