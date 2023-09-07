The number of traffic-related deaths in Hong Kong over an eight-month period has surged to a three-year high, while police have revealed a quarter of nearly 1,800 jaywalkers cautioned during a recent crackdown were elderly residents.

The force on Thursday said 71 people had died in traffic accidents between January and August, a 34 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The figure was also the highest since 2020, when 73 deaths were recorded during the first eight months, while the number for 2021 was 54 and 53 last year.

Officers with the force’s traffic branch hold a press conference after wrapping up a three-week operation to enforce safe behaviour on the road. Photo: Edmond So

A breakdown of the recent data showed that 44 of those killed in such incidents were pedestrians, 27 of whom were aged 65 and above.