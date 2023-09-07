Hong Kong’s competition watchdog has closed an antitrust investigation into a proposed partnership deal between the city’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific and Malaysia Airlines after the two companies abandoned the idea.

The Competition Commission on Thursday said it had ended its investigation after learning in late July that the airlines had opted to scrap the plan to share revenue and costs, as well as coordinate pricing and schedules for flights between Hong Kong and parts of Malaysia.

The deal would also have involved joint sales and marketing.

Rasul Butt, the commission’s chief executive, vowed the watchdog would continue to keep an eye on the air travel market since it was enjoying a strong rebound after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.