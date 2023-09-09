Hong Kong retailers have suffered thousands of dollars in losses and are calling for compensation from the operators of shopping centres that were severely inundated due to the worst rainstorm to hit the city in more than a century.

A Post reporter on Saturday afternoon observed about a dozen workers cleaning the lower ground floor of Temple Mall North, a shopping centre in Wong Tai Sin that had been left partially submerged because of the record rainfall.

Ben Chan, who manages a garment shop on the ground floor, said his store had closed the entire day on Friday and suffered losses of HK$4,000 to HK$5,000 (US$510 to US$637) in average daily revenues.

Temple Mall North, a shopping centre in Wong Tai Sin, was left partially submerged because of the record rainfall. Photo: Edmond So

Fewer patrons were shopping at the mall compared with past weekends despite the resumption of business a day later, he said, attributing the lower foot traffic to the uncertainty following the rainstorm and flooding, as well as a four-hour disruption of rail services at Wong Tai Sin MTR station.