A man was killed in an industrial accident at the Hong Kong Science Park in a suspected case of electrocution as he connected some solar panels to a power supply amid rainfall on Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old electrician was found unconscious at around 11.30am in a room at the top of a building on Science Park East Avenue. The site spans 22 hectares (54 acres) in Sha Tin and Tai Po, and offers laboratories and shared facilities to technology companies.

An ambulance was dispatched after his colleagues called for emergency assistance, with responders finding the man had no pulse.

The electrician was rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin but was pronounced dead soon after arriving.

Police said their preliminary findings suggested the man was hooking up solar panels to an electricity supply during a rainy period in the morning, adding that officers were investigating the cause of the accident.