Choi was speaking as he mopped up and used a floor dryer blowing air at 50 mud-covered and water-damaged claw machines.

“The financial loss to me is devastating as it is a small business, I feel frustrated and helpless at the lack of support by the mall’s management and the government,” the 48-year-old said.

Choi Kai-yip said on Monday he was devastated at the extent of the damage to his Chai Wan operation, on the ground floor of the Link Reit shopping centre in the public housing Wan Tsui Estate.

A Hong Kong businessman has lost an estimated HK$550,000 (US$70,000) after his claw machine store was wrecked by what the government called a “once in 500 years” rainstorm.

The prizes and stuffed toys inside the machines were soaked and damaged from the influx of dirty water.

The cordoned off Yatta claw machine store owned by Choi Kai-yip in Wan Tsui Estate, Chai Wan. Photo: Oscar Liu

Choi said HK$300,000 of the damage was accounted for by damage to the machines, with the rest attributed to damage to the toys and the cost of restoration of the store.

Chai Wan was one of the hardest-hit areas after Hong Kong was caught off guard last Thursday by the worst rainstorm on record, which sparked landslides, submerged roads and vehicles and flooded tunnels, as well as some MTR stations and shopping centres.

“I had one missed call on Thursday night from the mall manager and no one called again until I knew about the severity of the rain,” Choi said.

“When I returned the next day, the whole mall looked like a war zone and I didn’t know what to do or where I should start cleaning.”

He estimated the floodwater had risen to about a metre at one point, based on the marks on his machines.

The water level was high enough to damage the crucial electronics of the claw machines.

“I wish I could have come back earlier to at least salvage the motherboards of the machines because that’s the most expensive part of them,” Choi explained.

“And the wooden part inside the machine cannot be cleaned as it will grow mould. They are a total loss.”

Choi added that an employee of the mall asked him to stop clearing things out of the store as “she needed to make sure the public area was cleaned first to prevent people seeing the chaos”.

Link Reit said it believed its staff would stop tenants from throwing dirt out into the public areas of the centre.

“Affected tenants have received all possible support from the management office of the mall, including, but not limited to, maintaining close contact with tenants and arranging cleaners to assist with the shop’s cleaning,” a spokesman. said.

Simon Lee Siu-po, an economist and honorary fellow at the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, estimated insurance claims for damages would amount to less than HK$2.9 billion.

Selina Lau Pui-ling, CEO of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, said merchants could make a claim if they had bought property all risk insurance, which covered damages from flooding.

Lau estimated insurance claims from the rainstorm would overtake the HK$3.1 billion paid out in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018.

“They should take photos of the damage to furniture, tools, appliances and inventory and inform the insurance company before it sends surveyors to assess the losses,” she said.

Choi said he did not have the insurance and had already sent a letter to Link Reit appealing for help, but had been told he would not be compensated.

Link Reit said it had received the claim letter submitted by Choi on Monday and had forwarded it to its loss adjuster.

A BMW covered by mud after floodwaters at Wan Tsui Estate in Chai Wan receded. Photo: Oscar Liu

Choi added that the government’s emergency funds only provided relief for householders and failed to mention support for businesses other than the fishing and farming sectors.

Vehicles were almost completely submerged in floodwater at an underground car park in the same estate.

The Post saw at least a dozen vehicles stuck in mud and debris which had suffered various degrees of damage, including a taxi and two motorcycles.

Hong Kong Automobile Association president Ringo Lee Yiu-pui said car owners without comprehensive insurance could attempt to seek compensation from the car park or its management company for corporate liability.

“The car park and its management have the responsibility to notify its tenants about the emergency situation, Lee explained.

“If the car owner can prove them negligent or that the damage to the car was caused by human errors, they can try to seek compensation from there but the process may be more complex.”

Simon Wong Ka-wo, the president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, said he was a passenger on a seven-seater people carrier his daughter was driving from Wong Chuk Hang to Repulse Bay on Thursday night when they were forced to abandon the vehicle and run for their lives as floodwaters hit.

“It was a traumatic experience. I bought the car in 2016 with comprehensive insurance. Now it has been towed back to the dealer and we hope it can be fixed, but we are still uncertain whether the insurance policy will cover the cost in such an emergency,” Wong said.

Lau emphasised that it was a misconception that insurance coverage was invalidated by typhoons, flooding and rainstorms.

“Some car owners who value their vehicles more tend to purchase comprehensive insurance coverage,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the percentage of cars in Hong Kong with comprehensive coverage is relatively low, accounting for approximately 37 per cent of all vehicles.”

Lau added comprehensive insurance gave full protection to vehicle users who drove normally during the storm and did not take unusual risks.

“It means that if you have comprehensive coverage, it would prove to be highly beneficial during incidents like the recent flooding as it can cover the cost of vehicle repairs,” she explained.

“If it’s a case of a total loss, it can compensate to the vehicle’s market value at the time of the loss.”