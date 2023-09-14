A crane truck with a 26-metre-tall arm toppled over at a construction site in Hong Kong on Thursday, striking the first-floor podium of a nearby residential block.

Police said no casualties were reported.

Emergency personnel were called in when the incident at Knutsford Terrace in Tsim Sha Tsui occurred soon after 9.30am.

According to police, the raised crane lost balance, causing the entire truck to flip on its side.