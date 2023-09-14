Advertisement
Advertisement
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
Hong Kong crane truck topples at construction site, 26-metre arm strikes podium of nearby residential block
- No casualties reported, according to police
- Force investigating cause of accident at Knutsford Terrace in Tsim Sha Tsui
A crane truck with a 26-metre-tall arm toppled over at a construction site in Hong Kong on Thursday, striking the first-floor podium of a nearby residential block.
Police said no casualties were reported.
Emergency personnel were called in when the incident at Knutsford Terrace in Tsim Sha Tsui occurred soon after 9.30am.
Widow of worker killed in Hong Kong crane collapse urges public to help others
Widow of worker killed in Hong Kong crane collapse urges public to help others
According to police, the raised crane lost balance, causing the entire truck to flip on its side.
The force is investigating the cause of the accident.
Advertisement
Post