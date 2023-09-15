Hong Kong’s HK$18 million (US$2.3 million) National Day fireworks extravaganza, the first in five years, will feature an unprecedented array of nine Victoria Harbour launch points, despite staffing problems and a tight deadline.

Organisers on Friday said the 23-minute display would portray eight scenes designed to boost hope and happiness in the city and mainland China, and use about 32,000 individual fireworks to showcase the government’s drive to kick-start the nighttime economy.

“In addition to sharing joy, the show provides support to the government’s ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’ campaign, stimulating the night economy while injecting an exuberant jolt of vitality into the community to reinforce Hong Kong’s status as an international events capital,” said Susanna Hui Hon-ling, group managing director of telecommunications firm HKT, a sponsor of the event.

Insurance firm FWD Group is also sponsoring this year’s show. The event has not been held since 2019 because of social unrest that year and later due to the coronavirus crisis.

(From left) Wilson Mao, CEO of Pyromagic Multi-media Productions; Susanna Hui, group managing director of HKT; and Ken Lau, managing director for Greater China and Hong Kong CEO of FWD. Photo: Edmond So

The two companies are controlled by Richard Li Tzar-kai, a son of property tycoon Li Ka-shing.