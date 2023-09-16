The study examined feelings of boredom among teachers and students in classrooms and led to the publication of two research papers by the eight-strong team, which included University of Toronto Scarborough postdoctoral fellow Katy Tam and University of Essex researcher Dr Wijnand van Tilburg.

“It was kind of a meta moment where I realised I could use the skills I have acquired to understand boredom,” he added.

University of Hong Kong (HKU) associate professor Christian Chan, the psychology scholar who led the study, on Saturday said he was motivated to research the topic because of his own wrestle with boredom.

A group led by Hong Kong researchers who found it exciting to study boredom in the classroom has emerged top of their class and snagged the “education prize” of the Ig Nobel awards, a satirical honour for scientific work that focuses on the quirky and the quaint.

The first paper, titled: “Whatever will bore, will bore: the mere anticipation of boredom exacerbates its occurrence in lectures”, found that students were more likely to feel bored if they already expected a lesson to be dull.

The second one was named “Boredom begets boredom: an experience sampling study on the impact of teacher boredom on student boredom and motivation” and concluded that students could feel unmotivated to study if teachers also appeared bored.

“I was actually a teacher in some of the studies, so I definitely had an agenda to show that I was not the boring one,” Chan laughed.

Chan, Tam and van Tilburg appeared at the online screening for the award ceremony on Friday and accepted a prize consisting of a defunct 10 trillion Zimbabwe dollar bill and a pack of “Ig Pseudo Cola”.

This year’s winners also included an eight-strong team who bagged the medicine prize for using cadavers to determine whether there is an equal number of hairs in each of a person’s nostrils.

“I do not think anyone aspires to win the Ig Nobel Prize, so I see it purely as a gift,” Chan said. “The beauty of this prize is you cannot try to win it and I certainly did not expect anyone to find our work that amusing.”

The HKU scholar said he had first heard of the Ig Nobel Prize as a university student, but admitted he never thought anyone would find his research that funny.

“I am glad though, and the team is really thrilled,” he said.

The psychology professor added that he had previously read a Post article online asking if Hong Kong had any Ig Nobel Prize candidates to offer.

“This proves that the city can still come up with interesting experiments,” he said.

While he acknowledged the humour behind the awards, Chan said he hoped Hong Kong could do more to take care of its teachers.

“They are often overworked and have poor sleep quality, which can affect their mental and physical well-being, and that ultimately affects the students.”

The name of the award is a parody of the Nobel Prize and a pun on the word ignoble, meaning “not honourable”.

The Ig Nobel award began in 1991 but the ceremonies have been held online since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Notable winners include Robert A.J. Matthews who won the prize in 1996 for his study on why toast tends to fall butter-side down.

In 1999, the University of Bristol’s Les Fisher scored an award for calculating the best way to dunk a biscuit in a cup of tea.