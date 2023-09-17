Hong Kong bus driver seriously injured and cut free from vehicle, 32 hurt after collision with construction truck
- Driver of KMB bus rescued by emergency services and sent to Princess Margaret Hospital after sustaining serious injuries, police say
- Thirty-two passengers suffer minor injuries after crash on Tuen Mun Road
A Hong Kong bus driver was seriously injured and had to be cut free from his double-decker vehicle on Sunday after it collided with a construction truck on Tuen Mun Road, injuring 32 people.
Bus driver trapped, passengers stranded in Hong Kong tunnel after crash with crane
The driver of KMB bus operating route 58M was rescued by emergency services and sent to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung, a police spokesman said.
Thirty-two passengers, who were said to have suffered minor injuries, were sent to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun Hospital and Tin Shui Wai Hospital in the New Territories.
The collision occurred near the bus interchange on Tuen Mun Road as the vehicle was travelling towards Kwai Fong MTR station.
The rear of the truck was lodged in the front of the double-decker following the crash, with debris and glass from both vehicles scattered across the road.