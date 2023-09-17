A Hong Kong bus driver was seriously injured and had to be cut free from his double-decker vehicle on Sunday after it collided with a construction truck on Tuen Mun Road, injuring 32 people.

The driver of KMB bus operating route 58M was rescued by emergency services and sent to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung, a police spokesman said.

Thirty-two passengers, who were said to have suffered minor injuries, were sent to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun Hospital and Tin Shui Wai Hospital in the New Territories.

The bus was travelling towards Kwai Fong MTR station. Photo: Handout

The collision occurred near the bus interchange on Tuen Mun Road as the vehicle was travelling towards Kwai Fong MTR station.