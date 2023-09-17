The city leader visited a subdivided flat, home to a family of four, on Castle Peak Road in Yuen Long.

Lee made the comments on Sunday morning following a visit to Yuen Long, the second stop in a series of community tours aimed at gauging public views ahead of his policy address on October 25.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday also stressed that the government would continue to speed up construction of transitional flats and “light public housing” so that residents of subdivided homes could move out and enjoy better living conditions.

Hong Kong’s leader has vowed to make housing and land supply an ongoing focus of his administration, promising to study long-term solutions to tackle the issue of subdivided flats.

Lee told reporters that the residents’ living conditions were far from ideal. “The two kids were doing homework in the cooking area, which is also used for eating. Clothes were also hung above that area,” he said.

In a social media post, Lee recalled the flat was just over 100 sq ft (9.3 square metres) and he could smell the cooking oil fumes mixing with the scent of laundry.

“Living under a proper roof is what families care about the most, but each family will have a preference for where they want to live. The most important thing is to give them more choices and make sure they are informed about these options,” he said.

“The public can be assured that land supply and housing will be the government’s long-term focus,” Lee added, stressing that the housing policy would ensure residents “did not become homeless”.

According to the city leader, the government has secured enough land to build 360,000 public flats in 10 years, but two-thirds of the homes will be put onto the market in the second half of this time frame.

City leader John Lee speaks to residents in Yuen Long. Photo: Facebook

In bid to fill the gap in the first five years, Lee’s administration earlier offered to build 20,000 transitional homes and 30,000 light public housing flats, with priority given to families on the waiting list for at least three years.

“We are studying solutions to address the long-existing subdivided housing problem,” Lee said on Sunday, adding authorities would take action against serious violations accordingly.

But he stopped short of saying whether specific support measures for residents of subdivided flats would be outlined in his second policy address.

Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of the Society for Community Organization, an advocacy group, urged the government to set a timeline to reduce the number of subdivided flats in the next 10 to 20 years.

She pointed out some residents were left in limbo because they had been on the public housing waiting list for fewer than three years, making them ineligible for transitional flats.

“While people are waiting for public housing, they would like to have some immediate cash support,” she said, referring to rental subsidies and a one-off grant for underprivileged households.

She cited an online survey carried out by the NGO which polled 644 residents of all ages between mid-August and Monday and found more than 60 per cent expected the government to prioritise housing and land supply in the coming policy address.

Frankie Wong Po-wing, who is unemployed, has lived in a subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po for six years. The 60-year-old was diagnosed with lymphoma and had to undergo medical treatments.

He said he felt hopeless about the prospect of securing a public flat.

“Of course I hope to live in better conditions. But I don’t know how much time I have left in this world. What more could I ask for?” he said.

Lee also visited hygiene black spots on New Street in Yuen Long, before joining residents for yum cha at Red Duke Banquet Restaurant.

He told reporters that most of the locals he met had given him positive feedback about the government and encouraged him to continue the good work.

Yuen Long became the site of deep divisions between the government and Hong Kong society following the infamous attacks of July 21 in 2019 in which a white-clad mob with metal rods and rattan canes ambushed commuters and protesters. The incident marked a turning point for the anti-government protests that erupted in June of that year by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Lee’s first community visit on Friday brought him to neighbourhoods in Tsuen Wan where he spoke to elderly residents and their carers in Fuk Loi Estate and at two service centres.