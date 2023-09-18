AI Guided has been selected as a finalist for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2023 in the category of Spirit of Innovation. The annual event, co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group, honours the achievements of remarkable individuals whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed.

The latest iteration of the product, now in its 10th generation, is a device worn on the waist, mounted with two wide-angle cameras that capture and analyse images and identify objects using AI algorithms and computer vision.

Recognising this deep digital divide, Florence Chan, CEO of AI Guided, has developed a navigation belt to assist visually impaired individuals safely traverse the streets of the city. The start-up she co-founded with chief technology officer Dr Steve Kong focuses on developing AI-enabled navigation solutions.

Now that self-driving cars can rely on autopilot for navigation, one might wonder why visually impaired individuals in Hong Kong still depend on traditional tools such as white canes or guide dogs to move through their environment.

CEO Chan first recognised the importance of inclusivity in technological advancements when she was still a PhD student specialising in biomedical engineering. This realisation inspired her to shift her focus towards developing innovative solutions to empower visually impaired individuals with the tools they need to navigate the world.

“Why do most blind people still rely on white canes and a guide dog when they go out? Shouldn’t they have access to better options?” she said.

Noticing how assistive technologies for people with vision loss had not gained widespread popularity, Chan took it upon herself to break down the barrier.

As part of her research, she began conducting interviews and organising focus groups with blind people to gain insights into how a tech product should be designed to ensure usability and accessibility for the community.

“Consider the scenario of an elderly individual with vision loss who is not familiar with using smartphones. It doesn’t make sense to expect them to connect a device to their smartphone via Bluetooth, configure settings, and even ensure that their smartphone is connected to the 5G and GPS networks,” she said.

With a user-centric approach at the forefront, the team was determined to create a product that would eliminate the hassle and complexity associated with assistive technologies for the visually impaired.

The team iterated on the product design many times, initially considering a wearable head-mounted smart glass design and exploring a vestlike option to be worn on the chest. The goal was to leverage the camera’s wide angle of vision for analysing objects located higher up.

After receiving feedback from users, it became apparent that aesthetics played a significant role in the product’s appeal. As a result, the team made further refinements to the design and ultimately settled on a wearable belt concept.

The wearable device features a patented methodology that provides vibration-based guidance to the user. These pulses nudge the user in the right direction, alert them to obstacles and use familiar patterns that blind people are accustomed to hearing near traffic lights or inside train stations.

The product has undergone testing in collaboration with organisations such as the Hong Kong Society for the Blind, the Dialogue in the Dark (HK) Foundation, and the United Nations Development Programme that supports visually impaired people.

The latest version of the product will be produced in mass quantities for the first time by the end of 2023, supported by leading global manufacturers.

“Our innovation is protected by more than 10 patents in various countries and regions, thanks to the unique technical barrier we have established. Moreover, our participation in tech and gerontechnology exhibitions in Hong Kong and abroad has generated numerous inquiries from potential partners,” she said.

Chan added the company was developing a new add-on function for blind people to use in museums, allowing them to enjoy visits with guidance and access to exhibit information.

“The demand for navigation assistance is strong and is expected to increase due to the ageing population. With more elderly individuals experiencing vision loss at some point in their lives, it’s crucial that we ensure they are not left behind when it comes to technology,” she said.