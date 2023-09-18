A scandal-hit Hong Kong child care organisation where 34 staff have been charged with abuse has been given government subsidies for another year after it underwent a 12-month monitoring period.

The Social Welfare Department on Monday confirmed it had extended a funding and service agreement for the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, which runs the Mong Kok’s Children’s Residential Home, and would “continue to monitor the service performance of the organisation”.

The department added that the home would have to submit a progress report every six months so its service quality could be monitored.

But it said the home continued to be barred from putting in bids for the operation of new subsidised services.

The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children has retained its government funding, despite a child abuse scandal, although authorities insisted it would continue to be monitored. Photo: Edmond So

“The Social Welfare Department set a 12-month monitoring period for the Children’s Residential Home in September 2022, converting its original unlimited funding and service agreement into a one-year time-limited one,” a spokesman said.