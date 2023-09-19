Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu will attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department live-streaming all events at 36 sports venues.

Lee, who will depart the city on Friday, said he would also head to the athletes’ village and sporting events to cheer for competitors from the city.

“I believe Hong Kong athletes will do their best in the Hangzhou games and show their strength so that they can bring glory to Hong Kong,” he said, noting that the city was sending its largest-ever contingent of athletes and delegation members to the games.

Hong Kong will field 680 athletes with some 280 accompanying delegates, according to Lee.

Chief Executive John Lee will attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Photo: Elson Li

The 2023 Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host the games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.