Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu will attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department live-streaming all events at 36 sports venues.
Lee, who will depart the city on Friday, said he would also head to the athletes’ village and sporting events to cheer for competitors from the city.
“I believe Hong Kong athletes will do their best in the Hangzhou games and show their strength so that they can bring glory to Hong Kong,” he said, noting that the city was sending its largest-ever contingent of athletes and delegation members to the games.
Hong Kong will field 680 athletes with some 280 accompanying delegates, according to Lee.
The 2023 Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host the games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.
Lee will attend the opening ceremony with several Hong Kong officials, namely the secretary for culture, sports and tourism, the director of the Chief Executive’s Office, the head of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, as well as the city’s commissioner for sports.
The city leader will return home on Monday, with Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-Ki filling in as acting chief executive.
Lee on Tuesday added that to make it convenient for residents to watch the events, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department would live-stream games at 36 of its venues citywide from Saturday.
According to the department, residents will be able to catch the games from 8pm on Saturday, with regular broadcasts available from 8am to 10.30pm daily between September 24 and October 8.
Live-stream venues include sports centres in Hong Kong Park, Chai Wan, Harbour Road, To Kwa Wan and Sham Shui Po.
The city will also send off some athletes to the Asian Games on Thursday morning, when the identities of the flag bearers for the opening ceremony will be announced.