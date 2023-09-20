Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: how one student overcame difficult childhood to launch mental health NGO
- The brain cancer that struck Michael Chan when he was an infant changed his appearance, which other children would mock
- After struggling through school, he was admitted to Chinese University and launched Companion Hong Kong, which earned him a Spirit of Hong Kong nomination
Michael Chan Sheung-yee developed brain cancer when he was just an infant, and the disease left him with only 20 per cent of the vision in his right eye and hearing problems on the same side.
He was bullied by his peers as he grew up because of the way the disease had left him looking different from the other children.
But, despite the adversity, Chan remained strong and determined to help others in need when he became an adult.
Chan and his classmates on his undergraduate degree at the Chinese University of Hong Kong established a non-profit organisation called Companion Hong Kong in 2019, just before the pandemic struck.
“Recognising the mental health challenges that some of our fellow students endure, we established Companion Hong Kong to provide support,” he said. “Since the end of Covid earlier this year, we have expanded our efforts to include other universities, aiming to reach and assist a wider range of students in need.”
Now Chan has been selected as a finalist for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2023 in the Spirit of Perseverance category.
The annual event, jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group, honours the achievements of remarkable people whose endeavours might otherwise go unnoticed.
Chan is now studying for a master’s degree in social work, but he was not always so dedicated to his studies.
He lost interest in his classes in secondary school and was forced to repeat several years. But when a classmate who had also struggled to advance was eventually accepted into university, Chan was inspired and refocused, determined to turn his life around.
Chan sat the Diploma of Secondary Education exam three times but failed each time, so he enrolled in an associate degree programme.
He was admitted to Chinese University two years later and started a degree in government and public administration.
Companion Hong Kong has recruited more than 20 volunteers, ranging from university students to music therapists, who are paired with students with mental health difficulties.
The volunteers provide only simple counselling, but people are also referred to organisations that offer specialised services.
Chan’s NGO also encourages students who ask for help to share their experiences in a public setting.
“To engage with other students experiencing mental health issues, we have launched a sharing activity called ‘Walking Library’ by inviting them to share their stories openly as guest speakers,” Chan explained.
“To our surprise, many of them are eager to share their journeys and struggles and provide support to others who may be navigating similar emotional paths.”
Chan said the collaboration not only helped those involved to find comfort and empowerment, but was also a valuable resource for others who needed guidance.
Chan said one student who had battled depression for a decade experienced a significant breakthrough when he shared his struggles with others in the group.
He said the team later recognised how much the individual had to offer and referred him to another NGO for a full-time job.
Chan added that he hoped the Social Welfare Department would expand its programme that encouraged people who had recovered from mental illness to offer support to others who still needed help.
He said the role was ideal for transitional job opportunities for people who had suffered psychiatric difficulties.
“The most rewarding part of my volunteer work with Companion Hong Kong is the opportunity to help individuals with mental challenges regain their confidence and rebuild their social lives,” Chan said.