More than one candidate from Hong Kong made it into the final round of the astronaut selection process for China’s space programme , the city’s technology minister on Wednesday revealed.

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong gave updates on the country’s fourth intake of astronauts, saying: “There are candidates from Hong Kong progressing to the third selection stage, both men and women.”

State representatives would visit the city next month to further evaluate the candidates, he added.

The elite few currently still in the selection pool were among a local batch recommended for the national programme as payload specialists. The position requires a strong background in science or engineering, and involves overseeing highly complex or classified on-board equipment and tasks such as taking astronautical measurements.