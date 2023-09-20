More than 1 Hong Kong candidate in final round of China’s astronaut selection drive, city’s technology minister reveals
- Technology secretary Sun Dong says elite few in third round of China Manned Space Agency recruitment comprise both local men and women
- Details released mark latest development in unprecedented move by Beijing to recruit payload specialists from Hong Kong and Macau for space programme
Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong gave updates on the country’s fourth intake of astronauts, saying: “There are candidates from Hong Kong progressing to the third selection stage, both men and women.”
State representatives would visit the city next month to further evaluate the candidates, he added.
Hong Kong’s astronaut hopefuls prepare for screening as Chinese spacecraft launches
The elite few currently still in the selection pool were among a local batch recommended for the national programme as payload specialists. The position requires a strong background in science or engineering, and involves overseeing highly complex or classified on-board equipment and tasks such as taking astronautical measurements.
The final results will be announced after the three rounds of selection.
“We look forward to announcing some good news by the end of this year,” Sun said.
Fierce competition expected in Hong Kong for first-ever astronaut drive
More than 100 people from Hong Kong signed up after Beijing announced in October last year it was recruiting payload specialists from the city. The Hong Kong government shortlisted about 80 people among applicants and recommended them to central authorities.
The country is seeking 14 people, including two payload specialists from Hong Kong and Macau, for its latest astronaut recruitment. The move marks the first time the China Manned Space Agency is accepting candidates from the two cities as payload specialists.