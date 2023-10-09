By Anna Healy Fenton

Arthur Hacker MBE, renowned artist, historian, author and creator of an endearing emblem of 1970s Hong Kong - the litterbug Lap Sap Chung - died in hospital of pneumonia on Wednesday. He was 81.

Through his pop art-style, pen and ink drawings, Hacker recorded the colourful street life in Hong Kong in the swinging 1970s, from bell-bottomed boys and cheeky girls in Wan Chai to motley stray dogs and visiting sailors.

Arthur Hacker at the launch of his exhibition “Hong Kong: The Swinging 70s” in 2006. Photo: Dominic Nahr

But most Hongkongers know Hacker best for his monstrous creation, litterbug Lap Sap Chung. In 1972 the Information Services Department (ISD), where Hacker worked, launched a campaign to clean up Hong Kong. Hacker created public enemy number one - a green, long-snouted monster with red spots and a forked tail. Lap Sap Chung was supposed to be repulsive, but ended up looking almost endearing instead. Television had just arrived in Hong Kong, and Lap Sap Chung became an unexpected folk villain.

Lap Sap Chung and the Miss Super Cleans in 1995. Photo: SCMP

Hacker arrived in Hong Kong in December 1967 to work for the colonial government’s ISD. He had studied at the Royal College of Art in England and then worked on Fleet Street.