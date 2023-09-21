A single artwork by dissident mainland Chinese artist Ai Weiwei will be shown as part of a contemporary art exhibition focused on the country at Hong Kong’s M+ museum from Friday.

The work, A Ton of Tea, is a cube-shaped sculpture made of pu’er tea leaves and wood created to highlight “how important tea is in Chinese people’s lives”, Dr Wu Mo of M+, said.

But Wu, the curator of the West Kowloon Cultural District museum, insisted the sculpture was not intended to push a political viewpoint.

“It’s quite a common interpretation … when seeing a work of contemporary Chinese art [that] it’s always connected or attached to a sociopolitical context,” Wu said. “But this is not the key point of our show.”

Old People’s Home, by artists by Sun Yuan and Peng Yu, one of the striking exhibits in the “Another Story” exhibition designed to showcase the best in Chinese modern art. Photo: Elson LI

She explained the exhibition, called “Another Story”, was designed to showcase a new curatorial approach at the museum which emphasised visual language and quality in contemporary Chinese art.