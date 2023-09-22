Minister Hu presented the plaques to local representatives of the two areas at the Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum in Central on Friday.

The festival is listed under the “social practices, rituals and festive events” category, while cheongsam making falls into the “traditional craftsmanship” section.

The city government suggested their inclusion following an invitation by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in June 2019, and they were added to the State Council list two years later.

Hong Kong cheongsam artisans and organisers of the Tin Hau Festival have reiterated the need to protect local traditions as they received plaques commemorating their addition to the country’s intangible cultural heritage list from culture minister Hu Heping during his visit to the city.

Eunice Lee Chun-sze, a designer and Executive Committee member of the Hong Kong Cheongsam Association, said the local version of the dress was special because it combined Western elements with Chinese styles that had evolved over several dynasties.

“Hong Kong cheongsams incorporated Western tailoring into Chinese clothes. For female cheongsams, as women’s status improved in society, she wanted to show off her beautiful figure, so Western techniques were incorporated, making the dresses look more exquisite – that is what’s so special about Hong Kong cheongsams,” she said.

“The skills needed to make cheongsams take many, many years to perfect, and they are meant to be custom-made, so no two are the same.

“In a way, each dress tells a story of the wearer’s life because a person’s body is different at different stages, styles are different for various ages and the material and patterns used can reflect the trend of the time.”

According to the Hong Kong government, cheongsams for both men and women became popular following the second world war, when a number of tailors moved from Shanghai to Hong Kong.

The Tin Hau Festival is celebrated at Joss House Bay in Sai Kung in 2021. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Lau Kam-tong, a representative of the Hong Kong Tin Hau Festival Association, said it was important to uphold the tradition, which had a personal connection with residents.

“If you don’t protect your own culture, how can the government help you protect it?” he said, adding the association had to raise HK$1.2 million [US$153,410] each year to organise the event.

“For example, we have four to five straight days of Cantonese opera. You need to set up stages and take them apart again at the end of the festival, and that alone costs some HK$400,000.”

Lau added the event took months of planning and coordination with various government departments.

The festival, which celebrates the birthday of the goddess Tin Hau, takes place on the third month of the lunar calendar and includes dances, performances, paper floral tributes and ceremonies.

Minister Hu also visited the Hong Kong Palace Museum, where he participated in the launch of a global campaign to celebrate the coming Mid-Autumn Festival. About 60 Chinese cultural centres and tourism offices around the world are taking part.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and Hong Kong culture minister Kevin Yeung Yun-hung met Hu on Thursday before Lee embarked on a trip to Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province.

Lee relayed to Hu the hopes of Hongkongers for continued cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, while expressing gratitude for Beijing’s support as the city’s tourism industry continued to recover, according to a government spokesman.