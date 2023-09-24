2 Hong Kong workers dead after suspected biogas leak at construction site in West Kowloon Cultural District
- Police find two men unconscious at construction site on Austin Road in Yau Ma Tei
- Pair suspected to have inhaled biogas fumes while working underground
Two Hong Kong workers have died after a suspected biogas leak at a construction site in the West Kowloon Cultural District.
Police said the two men, including one in his 60s, were found unconscious at the site on Austin Road in Yau Ma Tei at 7am on Sunday and later certified dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the area.
It is suspected the pair were overcome by biogas fumes while working underground. The two men were found by other workers in the morning, who then alerted police.
The site on Austin Road was filled with bad odours when firefighters arrived at the scene.
The city saw a surge in fatal industrial accidents in August, including a single Saturday where three workers died in separate accidents.
Thirteen fatalities were reported in the construction industry in the first quarter of this year, almost double the seven cases for the same period in 2022.