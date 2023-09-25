With the support of the centre, she obtained refugee status in 2014 and became a server at The American Club Hong Kong. She worked there for a couple of years, before joining the Christian group to help other refugees and asylum seekers.

Sophie, now in her 30s, first fled to Guangzhou in 2012 before coming to Hong Kong to escape political persecution in her home country. She can only be identified by her first name for safety reasons.

“We slept in a playground for two nights before finding help. I asked around and told people that we were refugees in need. They directed us to the Christian Action Centre for Refugees in Chungking Mansions,” she recalled of the incident, which happened nearly 12 years ago.

After sleeping rough for two days, Sophie, a refugee in Hong Kong who fled East Africa with her two-year-old daughter, was advised to consult a religious group in the city’s renowned Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Sophie has been selected as a finalist for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2023 in the category of Spirit of Community. The annual event co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group, honours the achievements of remarkable individuals whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed.

In her efforts to empower and uplift women refugees experiencing similar hardships, Sophie encouraged them to speak out by sharing her own journey, often telling them, “We shall walk together out of the darkness”.

According to the group, the city has about 13,000 asylum seekers who depend on government welfare at subsistence levels for housing, food and transport. They do not have the right to work or volunteer in the city.

The centre currently works with more than 600 refugees and asylum seekers each month, offering humanitarian assistance, medical and psychosocial support, emergency response, education, employability training, empowerment and outreach services.

Since 2014, immigration authorities have approved 543 refugees to work in the city, an 87 per cent approval rate. More than 50 are clients of the centre, and they are employed in various sectors, such as hotels, gyms and recycling plants.

“Many refugees are skilled labourers who have arrived in Hong Kong due to circumstances beyond their control. They don’t want to be seen as mere beneficiaries, but rather as individuals eager to make meaningful contributions,” Sophie said.

At the centre, she manages various programmes, organises support groups for refugee women and conducts outreach activities to foster understanding and inclusion among the local community.

“Our cooking class provides a wonderful platform for cultural exchange with locals. Here, nine ladies from nine different countries come together to showcase recipes from their respective cultures,” she said.

Sophie has also visited schools and other non-profit organisations, engaging in meaningful sharing sessions with students and community members to raise awareness about the challenges faced by refugees and promote racial diversity and inclusion.

“No one chooses to be a refugee,” she said. “Life can be fine one day and completely turned upside down the next, beyond your control. But I always believe that no matter our differences, we have to walk together, for we are all human beings. I always emphasise the importance of fairness and equality when it comes to treating refugees.”

She said she and her daughter, now 13, embraced the city as their new home while supporting other refugees.

“Hong Kong has become our second home, a place that has welcomed and nurtured us.

“We are grateful to Hong Kong and its government for allowing refugees to stay and await resettlement,” she added.

Sophie is currently awaiting final confirmation for being granted resettlement to move to North America with her family.

“I have cherished my time here, where I have been able to make a positive impact. Regardless of where our journey takes us, we are looking forward to visiting Hong Kong one day.”